Kenroy Home Triptych Resin and Slate Indoor Wall Fountain, Grey

At 37 in. tall, the Triptych indoor wall fountain brings a sense of the outdoors right into your living space. Through the combination of the slate and black finish, a textured modern look is achieved. The base of the fountain comes in black, featuring river stones that catch the water as it flows down the wall. The main water wall is comprised of slate, delivering natural colors reminiscent of a river side. Water flows down the wall, giving a soft sheen to the slate and delivering the relaxing sounds of running water. with clean lines and a contemporary feel, this wall fountain will fit right into a dark or neutral-toned living space. Able to be put on any kind of wall, this fountain can serve as a centerpiece on a highlight wall or as an accent piece for a side wall. Along with the relaxing sounds of water comes the added benefit of humidifying properties that help to keep dust down and your space a little less dry. These benefits can be added to your living or work space in a stylish and functional fountain. The Triptych indoor wall fountain will deliver plenty big on contemporary style.