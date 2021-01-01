From tripplite
Tripp Lite USB 3.0 Adapter Converter USB-A to USB Type C M/F USB-C - USB-C adapter
Recommended for charging or synchronizing data on your USB-A computer, laptop or tablet. Data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps - 10 times faster than USB 2.0. Backward compatible with previous USB generations.Fumble-free reversible port can be connected in either direction to ensure fast, easy connection every time.Molded connectors and gold-plated contacts for maximum conductivity and minimum data loss. Slim, sleek design tailored for emerging design trends toward smaller devices.