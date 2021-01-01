TRIPP LITE Cat6 PoE+ Compliant Patch Panel 24-Port 110/Krone 568A/B RJ45 Ethernet 1URM Rackmount TAA (N252-P24), Black

24 PORT CAT6 PATCH PANEL: This patch panel enables quick, easy cable patching. Just plug Cat6 cables into its 24 front RJ45 ports, and use a 110 or Krone punch-down tool to terminate color-coded connections in the rear. POWER OVER ETHERNET PLUS: This PoE+ patch panel maximizes performance with PoE+ applications. Power over Ethernet patch panel prevents spark-gap erosion that can affect transmission. 1U RACK MOUNTING: The high-density patch panel supports mounting in 1U of space in EIA-standard 19-inch racks. Included cable ties and a removable cable management bracket help organize your connections. WIRING STANDARDS: The N250-P12 supports EIA/TIA 568A and 568B wiring standards and is compatible with all network applications. This PoE+ patch panel is TAA-Compliant for GSA schedule purchases. Also known as: poe Ethernet patch panel / PoE+ network panel / patch panel rack / network patch panel / Cat6 patch panel / Cat 6 patch panel.