Tripode G5 Floor Lamp by Santa & Cole - Color: Turquoise - Finish: Black - (TG501,TG5P9)

The Tripode provides a cheerful atmosphere and is ideal for informal settings. A tubular metal tripod forms a particular shape, that does not need a base to stand up. A large ribbon shade tops off the lamp. The Tripode G5 Floor Lamp comprises three tubular metal rods which are topped off with the GT5 shade. This extremely stable arrangement obviates the need for a heavy base. The lamp cord is tucked away in one of the legs so as not to detract from the clean lines of the composition. Dimmer switch located on cord. Santa & Cole has been creating lighting and furniture from Barcelona since 1985. Their modern, urban designs are versatile and add style to homes and workplaces. With selections like the warm, stainless steel and linen Royal Floor Lamp and the delicate, floating Nimba LED Suspension Light, their creations are well-made with a focus on quality design. Color: Turquoise.