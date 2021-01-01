Tripod S Premium Flexible Phone Tripod with Wireless Remote Mini Tripod Stand for Camera GoProMobile Upgraded

Best Quality Guranteed. All UpgradedThis new small bendy tripod is a full update to our best-selling phone tripod in US market. It is upgraded in both material and structure for TOP-GRADE performance. By 10.6 inch, Tripod S is one of the tallest cell phone tripods on the market, giving a greater possibility of wider applications. Durability For YearsFlexible OCTOPUS style legs are made of thicker premium metal and full metal connector, reinforced with coating rubber and compact foam. It is rigged to the greatest degree to handle the wear and tear of everyday explorations or the rigor of adventure. Increased StabilityA high grade metal ball joint supports phone/camera up to 1kg, it locks the heaviest smartphone into position securely. And Non-slip feet design keeps this adjustable tripod steady on virtual ground surface. Selfie Mode Made PossibleA wireless remote control allows you take shots (portrait and landscape) from a distance of up to 30 feet, p