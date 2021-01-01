Tripod Mount Ring D B Lens Collar Support Holder Bracket for Canon EF 100mm f28L Macro is USM Lens Replaces Canon Tripod Mount Ring D B

Referring to Canon original tripod mount ring D (B) design, with precise all-material processing and surface hardening treatment, fine, smooth and wear-resistant; Junctions of new version are fixed by steel needles; locks use stainless-steel-spring screw; the bottom is electroplated copper nut, more exquisite and perfect; The lens collar is made of all-material, there is a 1/4 screw hole at bottom; the lens support bracket with flocking inside and locking knob, combining tightly to the lens without gaps, sturdy and durable; The surface is treated with automobile-painting, and the color is consistent with the lens, integrated with the camera and lens; inner diameter: 68mm; Uses aviation aluminum die-casting, polished 3 times, thickened flocking; structure optimized, the overall intensity increases 30% and the surface hardness increases 20% than the old version, but weigh is still 140g; Very solid. Packed in the lightweight