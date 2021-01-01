From kevyn aucoin
Triple Width Wall Storage Cabinet Black
Library style media storage unit with 3 separate compartments designed to accommodate any combination of media in a large collection Fully adjustable shelves and horizontal media storage allows for easy sorting, filing, and re-filing of a growing collection Tops and bases are made of profiled MDF, a high-quality laminated composite wood Bases are enlarged for extra stability Measures 56 inches wide by 51 inches high by 8-3/4 inches deep; some easy assembly required on arrival