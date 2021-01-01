From max pro

Triple USB Outputs Super Slim Power Bank Ultra Thin 5000mAh Mini Portable Charger External Phone Battery Pack Small Dual USB Outlet Emergency.

Description

[Thin but Powerful, Fast Charge 3 Devices Simultaneously] - Pocket Size 0.3' x 2.7' x 5.2', Light Weight only 0.23 lbs. It's compact size is perfect for every day use. It can be put into pocket easily. [Fast Charge] - 2.1A Maximum output for fast charge. [200% Extended Battery Life] - With this battery bank, you no longer have to worry about your battery life throughout the day and night! This power bank charges most phones 2 times. [Ultra Safety] - Intelligent Control Circuit which protects your devices from over-charging, over-current, over-voltage, short circuit and more, ensures your safe and stable charging. This device is also certificated by FCC, CE, CCC, Rohs. [Warranty] - 1 Year Warranty. 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE

