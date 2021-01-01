From nearly natural
Nearly Natural Triple Stalk Banana Artificial Tree in Decorative Urn (Real Touch) Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree 52"
Advertisement
Create your own tropical paradise from your own home with the help of this artificial banana tree; boasting a canopy of oversized leaves atop a trio of sturdy and stabilized trunks - all of which feel real to the touch. Handsomely designed in a palette of naturally occurring hues and standing 52” high from a decorative urn stabilized with natural moss, this fake indoor plant would evoke a sense of life wherever displayed. | Nearly Natural Triple Stalk Banana Artificial Tree in Decorative Urn (Real Touch) Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree 52"