MegaChef Triple 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker and Buffet Server, One Size , Orange

With the New megachef Triple 1.5 Quart Slow Cooker and Buffet Server in Brushed Copper and Black Finish with 3 Ceramic Cooking Pots and Removable Lid Rests will be your helping hand whenever you need to prepare multiple meals simultaneously without the hustle and bustle of a restaurant kitchen! With this incredible kitchen tool, you will be able to not only cook 3 individual meals at the same time without having to monitor the stove, but you will also be able to keep those meals hot and serve them to your family and friends or guests and coworkers without breaking a sweat. This stunning slow cooker and buffer server features 3 Ceramic 1.5 Quart Cooking Pots with their own settings allowing you to control the heat level for each meal you cook. With the included detachable lid rests, your guests can easily serve themselves hassle free. Once you try serving meals with such ease it may be difficult to go without this unit again at any gathering!# Pieces In Set: 6Number of Settings: 3Included: 3 Lid Rest(s)Features: See Through LidIntended Use: Slow Cooking, BakingWattage (watts): 400wMeasurements: 17 Depth/Inches, 6.5 Height/Inches, 17.5 Width/InchesCapacity: 1 1/2 QtBase Material: 100% CeramicCare: Hand WashCountry of Origin: Imported