Triple Outdoor Side Table

Bring a unique look to your outdoor space with a focal point that plays with mixed materials. With a smooth lightweight concrete tabletop and acacia wood frame, our side table offers high durability and stunning looks for your backyard or patio. Perfect as an end table next to your chat set or sectional, this piece will hold any snacks or chilled drinks in sophisticated grace. Finished with a round tabletop and splayed legs, this table is a seamless addition to any space.