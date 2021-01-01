Luxrite Triple Head Adjustable LED Recessed Lights 36W 5 Color Selectable 2100 Lumens Dimmable Wet Rated IC Rated ETL Listed

Triple Head Adjustable LED Recessed Lighting - A complete retrofit lighting kit that works in any space requiring an all-in-one design is quick and easy to install and has 5 color options that you can switch between during installation to find the perfect color for your space. Choose between 2700K warm white, 3000K soft white, 3500K natural white, 4000K cool white, and 5000K bright white for a truly customizable experience. You can even adjust each light individually if you want to have 2 different colors at one time. Each recessed ceiling light comes with a junction box with quick connectors for simple wiring and spring tabs for a flush-to-ceiling finish. The adjustable center "eyeball" allows for a 15° tilt and can rotate 360° so you can light your home whichever way you need. With the rectangle trim design, each fixture gives a sleek appearance and is perfect for modern spaces. Whether you are doing a home remodel or working with new construction, these ceiling lights allow for a quick change to energy-efficient lighting. Every gimbal LED downlight allows you to control the light output by being able to dim from 100% to 10%. Set your light according to your mood and enjoy a pleasant atmosphere, every time. Built with an astounding 50,000 hour lifetime so you won't have to think about replacing your light for the next 45 years, based on 3 hrs/day usage. Comes wet rated and energy star rated for reliability, IC and ETL rated for your safety, and has a 40° beam angle for ideal accent lighting. Get high-quality home lighting with zero flickering, zero delays, and zero worries.