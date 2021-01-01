Triple C Indian Floral Batik III Traditional Frameless Wall Mirror

Mirrors, a staple decor item in every home have now become more than just a mirror- they have become a piece of art. Our unique design and exclusive technique allow for the ink to be raised a few millimeters above the mirror, yet remain scratch proof and fade resistant. The mirror itself is of the highest quality measuring 1/4 inch in thickness and providing a crystal clear distortion-free reflection. As with the benefits of a traditional mirror, it naturally provides an appearance of increased space in the surrounding area and increased brightness and lighting. Size: 24" H x 24" W