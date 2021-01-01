Animaniacs Trio Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Animaniacs Trio - This Product is 100% authentic and officially licensed Animaniacs merchandise! Animaniacs is a zany animated TV series about the Warner Brothers Yakko and Wakko (and their sister Dot) as they cause mayhem everywhere they go. The series also features Pinky and the Brain and their daily attempts to take over the world. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only