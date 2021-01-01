Delta® H2Okinetic® Showers look different because they are different. Using advanced technology, H2Okinetic showers sculpt water into a unique wave pattern, giving you 3X the coverage of a standard shower head. The end result is a shower that provides more coverage, more warmth and more intensity for a truly drenching shower experience. With separate handles for volume and temperature control, this Delta tub/shower provides a more refined showering experience. Simply set the water at your preferred temperature and turn the shower on or off with the volume control handle - without interrupting your set temperature. The pause setting gives you ample space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks, then easily restarts the water with the temperature where you left off. This spray setting helps you conserve water, so you can worry less about depleting your supply of hot water - and you help the environment too. Delta® thermostatic valves use TempAssure® Technology to protect you and your family from sudden temperature changes. An ornate blend of deep, warm tones and subtle highlights give Venetian Bronze® a hand-brushed look that can transform a bath. Offering a smooth contrast to light tones and coordinating well with darker ones, this finish can have a beautiful soothing effect on almost any space. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance. Delta Trinsic Venetian Bronze 2-Handle Bathtub and Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | T17T459-RBH2O