From trinidad ca mallard duck lover native american
Trinidad CA Mallard Duck Lover Native American Trinidad CA Mallard Duck Bird Lover Native American Style Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Duck lover gift, Northwest Coast Design Native American Indian Tribe style, Haida tribal inspired mallard design for birder, great gift for birding enthusiast. California Trinidad Native American Indian "beautiful" female mallard duck lover design. Great gift for proud resident, bird watcher, duck hunter, etc. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only