Zinus Trina Taupe Full Upholstered Headboard, Brown

Take your existing bed frame to the next level with the button tufted elegance of our Trina Upholstered Headboard. Crafted with foam padding and soft tufting with a timeless diamond pattern, this sturdy and sophisticated headboard can be attached easily to your existing standard size frame. It can also be adjusted upon setup to the perfect height for your specific mattress and frame. And with a wood frame and durable steel legs, the Trina holds up beautifully to-years of stylish snoozing. We're so confident in this dependable and polished headboard, we've backed it with a worry free 5-year warranty. Beautifying your bedroom just got a whole lot simpler. Color: Taupe.