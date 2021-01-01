From kingston brass
Kingston Brass Trimscape Traditional 1-1/4 in. Brass Plumbing Sink Trim Kit with P-Trap in Polished Brass
This lavatory/kitchen supply combo features all the necessary components to drain the flow of waste water efficiently. The kit features stylish traditional designs and includes a number of items: 1/2 in. IPS 1/4 in. turn angle stops, 30 in. bullnose lavatory supply lines, 1/2 in. IPS bell flanges and a 1-1/4 in. P-trap. Constructed of high quality material and a tarnish-resistant finish, designed for long-lasting performance. Available in a variety of stunning finishes ready to match any home decor. Color: Polished Brass.