From ashley furniture
Gold Trimmed Geode Sapphire 20 x 30 Acrylic Wall Art, Blue/Yellow
Advertisement
Invigorate your interior style with the stunning contemporary Gold Trimmed Geode Sapphire Wall Art. This piece offers a bold abstract design that is sure to make a statement in any room. Printed on acrylic, this piece has a glistening finish to add vibrancy and clarity. Mimicking natural elements and gems, this piece would be a great addition to your home or office. Each piece Includes a rear flush mount frame, giving added depth and dimension for a polished and sophisticated look.