Linzer Trim Tool Roller and cover [Pack of 3] (PK3-RT 413)

Linzer’s Roller Trim Tool provides quick smooth coverage with a standard 4 in. roller frame. The handle features a threaded black grip for a potential pole extension. The Trim Roller includes a 4 in. wide reusable Nap roller cover for trim and line stringing. The roller cover is removable for cleaning and may be switched to other types of compatible covers. The Roller Trim Tool may be used with a variety of paints. While traditionally used for trim work when painting interior walls, this roller may also apply gesso and other paints onto large canvases and artworks..Use with most paints.Threaded black handle.Pack of 3 roller frames each with 1 cover.Trim roller for painting around edges or filling small areas.Description: roller and cover.Standard 4 in. covers are reusable and replaceable.Shape: bright