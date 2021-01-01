The prismatic faceting of the Trillian™ Bath Collection is an evolution of modern style that creates an edgy look which catches the light as well as the eye. Make a statement in your bath with a floor mount tub filler - an elegant complement to any freestanding bathtub. The included hand shower makes this a versatile addition to your bath, perfect for rinsing off, washing loved ones and pets or keeping your tub clean. Delta® H2Okinetic® Hand Showers look different because they are different. Using advanced technology, H2Okinetic Hand Showers sculpt water into a unique wave pattern, giving you 3X the coverage of a standard shower head. The end result is a hand shower that provides more coverage, more warmth and more intensity for a truly drenching experience. Delta WaterSense labeled hand showers use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Delta Trillian Stainless 1-Handle Residential Freestanding Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower | T4743-SSFL