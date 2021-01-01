Delta Trillian 1-Handle Wall-Mount Tub and Shower Trim Kit in Black Stainless (Valve not Included)

The prismatic faceting of the Trillian Bath Collection is an evolution of modern style that creates an edgy look which catches the light as well as the eye. The pause setting gives you ample space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks, then easily restarts the water with the temperature where you left off. This spray setting helps you conserve water, so you can worry less about depleting your supply of hot water - and you help the environment too. Delta pressure-balance valves use Monitor Technology to protect you and your family from sudden temperature changes. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard-saving you money without compromising performance. You can install with confidence, knowing that Delta faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Color: Black Stainless.