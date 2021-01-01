From g.skill

G.SKILL TridentZ Series 32GB (4 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 4000 (PC4 32000) Intel Z270 / Z370 Desktop Memory Model F4-4000C18Q-32GTZKW

$254.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DDR4 4000 (PC4 32000) Timing 18-19-19-39 CAS Latency 18 Voltage 1.35V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com