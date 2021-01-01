From g.skill

G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Intel XMP 2.0 Desktop Memory Model F4-3200C14D-64GTZR

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Timing 14-18-18-38 CAS Latency 14 Voltage 1.45V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com