From g.skill

G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2666 (PC4 21300) Intel XMP 2.0 Desktop Memory Model F4-2666C18D-64GTZR

$294.99 on sale
($299.99 save 2%)
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DDR4 2666 (PC4 21300) Timing 18-18-18-43 CAS Latency 18 Voltage 1.20V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com