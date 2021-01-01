KILZ TRIBUTE Interior Satin Paint and Primer in One, 1 Gallon, Statue Green (TB-63)

KILZ TRIBUTE Satin is a low VOC, 100% acrylic advanced technology paint and primer in one formulated for superior hide and coverage with exceptional durability and mildew resistance. Statue Green is a mature, weathered sage. Created for any room but especially makes a statement in kitchens and bedrooms. Pearl-like, luminous, durable satin paint will beatify your home. This remarkable formula can be scrubbed clean safely. Paint and primer in 1 covers light-medium stains and light-dark color changes. KILZ TRIBUTE Paint comes in four sheens and 100 classic neutrals and on trend colors. Our low-VOC durable and washable long-lasting paints will beautify your home and enhance its livability and value. 1-Gallon can of KILZ TRIBUTE Satin Statue Green TB-63 Interior Paint for use with high-quality brushes or rollers. Up to 400 sq. ft. per gallon coverage on smooth surfaces. Use on properly prepared coated or uncoated wood, drywall, masonry and cured plaster. Surfaces should be clean and free of dust, grease, chalk, mold, rust and peeling paint. Mix well before using. KILZ has been making premium primers and paints for 40 years and leverage this experience in every gallon of KILZ Paint. Named Paint Brand of the Year in 2015 in the Harris Poll EquiTrend Rankings. Lifetime Limited Warranty (see label for details). GREENGUARD Certified: low emissions of VOCs. Color samples are available in 8 oz. containers or removable Peel & Stick sheets., Weight: 12.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Masterchem Industries LLC