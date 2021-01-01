Weston Home Tribeca Living Room Upholstered Ottoman, Cream White Linen

Give your guests a comfortable place to sit and relax with this elegant Linen upholstered furniture By Weston Home. The Weston Home ottoman features classic style, soft and comfort microfiber upholstery. This Living room ottoman features upholstery with wood legs and a solid Asian wood frame. This modern traditional ottoman provides a stylish, yet functional addition to your home. The high-density foam padding adds comfort to this Linen Ottoman. This Ottoman has a signature blend of simplicity, quality and style, and fabric that can complement to any living room decor. The Weston Home ottoman requires some assembly. Ottoman Overall Dimensions: 18 inches high x 27 inches wide x 20.5 inches deep