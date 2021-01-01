Tribeca LED Vanity Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Polished - (2916-AGB/BK)

The Tribeca LED Vanity Light by Hudson Valley Lighting offers a stately and sculptural display well-suited for either private enjoyment or public display. A delightful retro oval frame curves outward slightly at its top, bottom, and sides to expose darker cylindrical accents at all points while placing an elegant diffuser of natural Spanish alabaster over damp-listed LED lamping. The stylishly veined stone is cut and polished with care, glowing on its own in ambient light, and warming its surroundings when lit, while its natural origins render each fixture unique from any others. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Oval. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass with Black