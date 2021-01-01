Camaflexi Tribeca Cappuccino Twin Size High Loft Bed with Desk

High loft beds are great for limited spaces. The raised bed provides a private sleeping and hangout place, while the open bottom can be used for play, study or extra storage. In addition, the included desk further maximizes the bed’s use. The desk can be arranged either under the bed or attached to the outer bed frame. Furthermore, the loft bed’s sleek design, projects an open look to the room. With a 100% solid wood construction and 14 piece slat foundation – this bed is built to last! Front and rear safety guard rails are included. The attached ladder can be placed on either the left or right side of the bed. With safety in mind, the loft bed passes all government safety standards and is compliant and certified by ASTM. A multi-step, easy to clean, urethane finish is used to protect the bed’s wood. Available in three trending colors, cappuccino, grey and white, this Tribeca-Concord Twin Size High Loft Bed with a Desk is sure to enhance the room’s décor!.