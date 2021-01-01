Tribal Tattoo Floral Skull Pen Holder Figurine 5.75'L Office Desktop Ossuary Skulls Decor Cranium Skeleton Head Stationery Holder As Halloween.

Best Quality Guranteed. This Tribal Skull stationery organizer measures 4' tall, 4' long and 5.75' deep approximately. This Tribal Skull stationery organizer is made of designer composite resin, hand painted and polished individually. Whether you are looking for a functional stationery organizer for your desk, vanity makeup brush/accessory holder or a skull themed decor for your home, this Skull Figurine is the perfect one for you! Sculpted with high quality resin, hand painted and polished, you will see great details on the figurine giving a touch of style and awesomeness to your setting. This is an exclusive collection. It comes with our Satisfaction Guarantee when sold by.