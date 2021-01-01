Deerlux Black Tribal Pattern 3 ft. x 5 ft Extra Small Boho Living Room Area Rug with Nonslip Backing, 3 x 5

Art does not have to be displayed exclusively on walls. Let your floors show off some flair too. Add a dash of modern style to your home decor with this beautiful Abstract Teal area rug. Featuring abstract green blue brushstrokes against a white background, its subdued color scheme will fit in with any decor theme. Machine tufted with durable synthetic fibers, it has a soft and comfortable texture, does not shed, and is easy to clean. Its low 0.25 in. pile makes it ideal for high traffic areas of your home and will not obstruct doorways. A slip resistant latex backing keeps the area rug safely in place. Whether you display it in your living room, bedroom, home office, dining room, foyer, or nursery, it'll bring your home decor to the next level. Color: 3 x 5.