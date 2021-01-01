From bungalow rose
Red Tribal 3X8 Kazak Oriental Area Rug
This Elegant 3X8 Tribal Style Area Rug enhances your bedroom, living room, foyer, dining room, home office, entryway. Eco-friendly, opulent yet affordable; this Exceptional Pictorial pattern oriental rug will give you an extra pop of character to help define your home environment with sophistication and warmth that will capture the eyes and attention of your audience (homeowners, designers, decorators, family and friends). This 100% Wool on Cotton foundation rug will protect your floors, define traffic areas and complete any home décor.