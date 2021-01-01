Triangle Wooden Cat Pet House, Cat Condo With Double Entrances, Outdoor/indoor For Small Medium Cat

If you are trying to create an ideal shelter for your lovely feline or feral cats, this unique-shaped house will be a perfect option. Designed with a triangle shape and a low-key gray covering, this cat castle will be an addition to upgrade your backyard, garden, or existing inner decors. Constructed of fir wood with a weatherproof finish, this wood cat condo is sturdy for lasting service, protecting the cat inside from strong wind and cold rain. Featuring an ampler inner, the house offers a fine place for snuggling, playing, and sleeping. Two entrances ensure that your pet is not going to get trapped by predators while keeping the interior ventilated. The smooth slatted panel bottom can be easily removed for easy clean. Don’t hesitate to give your furry companion such a wonderful gift.