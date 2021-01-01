Ivory Triangle Pattern Hand-Tufted Area Rug, 3x5

Our Ivory Triangle Pattern Hand-Tufted Area Rug will spice up your space in a neutral and subtle way. Enjoy the textural geometric patterns of this plush piece! Rug measures 3 ft. 6 in. in length x 5 ft. 6 in. in height Crafted of 100% wool pile Geometric triangle pattern Hues of ivory and tan Rug pad not included Care: Use vacuum cleaner without beater bar or one where you can set the bar to the highest pile setting. Set on low power setting if possible. Blot spills with a mild detergent and clean cloth. Color may transfer and should not be placed directly over existing carpet. Not safe for outdoor use. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.