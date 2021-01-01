Triangle LED Neon Sign Light Hanging Party Store Visual Artwork Lamp Wall

Features:? The LED neon logo lamp is made of high-quality neon material. The color is bright and the transparency is strong. Perfect decoration for bar, balcony window, cafe shop, etc. Can be used as a lamp light, wall art light and also a great personalized gift. Specifications: Material: NeonColor: MulticolorLight Source: LEDVoltage: 110-240VOverall Size: (L)X(W) 50x40cm /19.69'x15.75'(appr.)Plug: US Plug(We will base on your country to send the corresponding adapter plug)Package included:1 x Neon Sign Light1 x Hanging Chain1 x AC Adapter(excluding other decorations)Instruction is not included. Hope a nice day! Notice: Please allow slight deviation of measurement due to manual measurement. Due to different producing batches, product details might be a little different. Due to different monitors and different light, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. Please consider the actual sizes shown in the listing as the pictures are generally enlarged to show detail.