From jef designs
Triangle 3 - Light Shaded Drum Chandelier
A rhythmic design adds lively geometric dimension to accents of wood. Triangles of wood contrast vividly with fresh white. The twin lampshade gives this drum pendant its unique and functional design for residential and hospitality lighting.Each design is digitally printed on crisp white linen. These luminous pendants are translucent when lit to enhance the beauty of your space. Lower shade in linen white. Choose from 6 upper shade color options to complement your space. Shade Color/Pattern: Rose/Triangle