Triana Mini Pendant Light by Carpyen - Color: White - Finish: White - (1411120)

Designed by Spanish studio Laproduqtora, the Triana Mini Pendant from Carpyen is a minimalist, contemporary piece created with expertise in 3D design and cutting-edge modular constructions. The design is suspended neatly in the air with a sleek fabric wire from a short circular canopy. A cylindrical aluminum housing is accented with a fanned detail at the top that creates a sense of movement through subtle diagonal lines. Vibrant LEDs add finesse as they stream a sophisticated downlight through the structure's opening. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: White With Gold