Fanimation TriAire Custom-KIT-56-LK TriAire Custom 56" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Black / Weathered Wood Fans
Fanimation TriAire Custom-KIT-56-LK TriAire Custom 56" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan with Remote Control FeaturesFan blades included based on finish chosen (see product image for each finish)Constructed from composite materialsIncludes a frosted glass shadeFan is controllable by a remote control (included)Can be installed on sloped ceilingsAble to be mounted on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 4-1/2" downrodIntegrated dimmable 18 watt LED lightingUses an energy efficient reversible 20 watt DC motorUL, CUL, and CSA rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 56"Height: 14-5/8"Width: 56"Product Weight: 18.78 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Height: 2-9/16"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 14 DegreesMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 16CFM high: 6765, low: 821 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 161, medium: 98, low: 28Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 20 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsLumens: 1400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 18 wattsDimmable: Yes Includes a frosted glass shade Outdoor Ceiling Fans Black / Weathered Wood