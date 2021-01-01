Fanimation TriAire Custom-KIT-48 TriAire Custom 48" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Matte White Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor

From fanimation
Fanimation TriAire Custom-KIT-48 TriAire Custom 48" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Control FeaturesFan blades included based on finish chosen (see product image for each finish)Constructed from composite materialsFan is controllable by a remote control (included)Sloped ceiling compatibleCapable of being mounted on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 4-1/2" downrodUses an energy efficient reversible 20 watt DC motorUL, CUL, and CSA rated for wet locationsEnergy star certifiedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 48"Height: 12-7/16"Width: 48"Product Weight: 16.1 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Height: 2-9/16"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 14 DegreesMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 16CFM high: 6765, low: 821 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 161, medium: 98, low: 28Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 20 watts Outdoor Ceiling Fans Matte White