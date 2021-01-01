From fanimation
Fanimation TriAire Custom-KIT-44 TriAire Custom 44" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Matte White / Dark Walnut Fans Ceiling
Fanimation TriAire Custom-KIT-44 TriAire Custom 44" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Control FeaturesFan blades included based on finish chosen (see product image for each finish)Constructed from composite materialsFan is controllable by a remote control (included)Sloped ceiling compatibleMountable on low ceilingsIncludes (1) 4-1/2" downrodUses an energy efficient reversible 20 watt DC motorUL, CUL, and CSA rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 44"Height: 12-7/16"Width: 44"Product Weight: 15.85 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Height: 2-9/16"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 14 DegreesMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 16CFM high: 6765, low: 821 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 161, medium: 98, low: 28Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 20 watts Outdoor Ceiling Fans Matte White / Dark Walnut