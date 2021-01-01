Compatible with Bluetooth and WiFi receivers, so you can control your fan from your smart phone or other wireless device (additional accessory required for WiFi). Mounts to a flat or sloped ceiling with 4.5-in downrod included. Remote control included, so you can operate the fan from anywhere in the room. Compatible with an 18W LED light kit for versatility in the future. Black finish ceiling fan from the TriAire Custom collection features 3 silver composite blades. 56-in fan provides airflow up to 6, 775-CFM, making it ideal for large rooms. 16 Speed settings make it easy to maintain the ideal comfort level. Reverse airflow feature allows you to change the fan's direction setting seasonally, so cool air is pushed down or warm air is distributed evenly. Optional fanSync WiFi accessory is WFR8514. Fanimation TriAire Custom 56-in Black Indoor/Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote (3-Blade) | FPD8514BLW-56SLW