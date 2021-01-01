From fanimation

Fanimation TriAire Custom 44-in Silver Indoor/Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote (3-Blade) | FPD8514SLW-44SLW

$520.96
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

The TriAire Custom by Fanimation fits any style in any location. With eight different blade sweeps in multiple finishes, you can create the TriAire Custom that fits your space. This wet rated ceiling fan has a 31 speed DC motor. Light kit, blades and motor sold separately. Fanimation TriAire Custom 44-in Silver Indoor/Outdoor Smart Ceiling Fan with Remote (3-Blade) | FPD8514SLW-44SLW

