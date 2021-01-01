Find Koh-I-Noor Tri-Tone® 24 Pencil Tin at Michaels. These specialty pencils create rich drawings with more depth than traditional pencils. Each pencil has three colored leads braided together in a 3.8 mm lead that draws a multicolored line. These specialty pencils create rich drawings with more depth than traditional pencils. Each pencil has three colored leads braided together in a 3.8 mm lead that draws a multicolored line. The color combinations include analogous colors, shades of the same or similar hue, and complimentary colors. The effects they make in a colored pencil are dramatically bold. This set includes Blender, Daffodil, Desert Yellow, Maddigold, Citrus, Flame, Sunset, Poppy, Ember, Spanish Night, Volcano, Blush, Violets, Evening Storm, Summer Sky, Ocean Blue, Twilight, Tropical, Meadow, Forest, Rainforest, Tiger, Earthtones and Metal Details: 24 colored pencils 3.8 mm lead Includes storage tin | Koh-I-Noor Tri-Tone® Colored Pencil 24 Color Tin Set | Michaels®