From rosdorf park
Tri-Fold Mirror Vanity Table With Stool Set In Silver
This lavish vanity set creates a complete and comfortable space for you to start your day. Crafted with three drawers, it provides just the right amount of space for you to put your perfume and makeup palette. The simplistic design of the mirror frame matching with a pattern design of the drawers gives this set a more classic look. The included matching stool is upholstered in vinyl fabric to add to the elegance and functionality of this vanity set.