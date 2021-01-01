From linksys
Linksys Tri-Band WiFi Router for Home (Max-Stream AC2200 MU-MIMO Fast Wireless Router), black (EA8300)
Provides up to 1,500 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage for 15plus wireless devices Works with existing modem, simple setup through Linksys App Enjoy 4K HD streaming, gaming and more in high quality without buffering Tri band technology delivers the fastest combined Wi-Fi speeds to all your devices Tri band Wi-Fi speeds up to 2.2 Gbps (5 GHz / 400 Mbps) plus (5 GHz / 867 Mbps) plus (2.4 GHz / 867 Mbps) MU MIMO (Multi User Multiple Input Multiple Output) provides Wi-Fi to multiple devices at once, at the same high speed Supports FAT, NTFS, HSFplus storage file system