From latitude run
Trevor 3 Drawer Dresser
Advertisement
This dresser is a fresh new take on mirrored furniture, featuring the tailored look of the smoked mirror. The product is a perfect blend of masculine and modern. Beveled smoked mirrors frame drawers, highlighted with sleek polished nickel and acrylic hardware. Reflect your modern mood with the item: Kiln-dried hardwood, corner-blocked frame, full-extension side-mounted drawer glides, beveled mirror, finished with polish nickel hardware, clear acrylic, and black drawer interiors, imported.