GreenPan Treviso Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 10 Piece Cookware Set, Black

Set includes: 8” and 9.5” frying pans, 1QT and 2QT saucepans with lids, 3QT sauté pan with lid, 5QT stock pot with lid, and Renew sponge GreenPan’s Thermolon healthy ceramic nonstick coating is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, so it will never release toxic fumes, even if it’s accidentally overheated Stainless steel body with an encapsulated base for outstanding heat transfer Oven and broiler safe up to 600°F Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup Durable glass lids for easy food monitoring, oven safe up to 425°F Durable stainless steel handle allows easy transitions from stovetop to oven Pouring rims for drip-free transfers Suitable for all stovetops, including induction, Weight: 20.5470828184 Pounds, Manufacturer: GreenPan