63"x52" Trevi Thermalined Blackout Curtain Panel Black - Eclipse

Find the perfect combination of fashion and function with the Eclipse Trevi Blackout Curtains. Eclipse offers a complete line of functional curtains that provide privacy, manage light, reduce noise, and help with energy savings, without sacrificing the latest looks in window fashion. These beautiful panels offer blackout benefits and feature an updated classic aesthetic with a chenille woven texture. Premium thermal lining gives this panel a rich hand and provides luxurious drapability. Each panel measures 52 inches wide in your choice of 63, 84, 95, or 108 inches long. 1.65 inch brushed nickel grommets are rmended with a 1 inch rod for maximum movement. Curtain rod sold separately. 100percent Polyester, lined panel. Machine washable. Size: 63"x52". Pattern: Solid.