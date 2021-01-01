MSI Trevi Noce 3 in. x 18 in. Polished Porcelain Bullnose Wall Tile (10 pieces / case)

MSI's Trevi Noce 3 in. x 18 in. Polished Finish Bullnose Tile features featurethe most desirable shades of brown which echo the look of soapstone in a durable porcelain tile. Part of the Trevi Collection, this bullnose tile pairs perfectly with coordinating Trevi Noce floor and wall tiles for a designer look and maximum impact. Use it to put the finish touch on a variety of design projects in both residential and commercial settings. In the kitchen, bath, living room or commercial space, this bullnose tile sets your space apart from the rest.