MSI Trevi Noce 12 in. x 12 in. Glazed Porcelain Mesh-Mounted Mosaic Tile (8 sq. ft./Case), Trevi Noce Brown

Use the Trevi Noce Porcelain Marble Mosaic Wall and Floor Tile for your next installation or renovation project to incorporate a contemporary aesthetic into your decor. This attractive tile features 2 in. square-pieces on a 12 in. x 12 in. mesh sheet that makes installation a much easier process. A smart blend of elegant white tones create a stylish complement for a wide variety of design schemes. This tile is constructed from durable marble material and is ideal for a variety of wall or floor applications. Note: Inspect all tiles before installation. Natural stone products inherently lack uniformity and are subject to variation in color, shade, finish etc. It is recommended to blend tiles from different boxes when installing. Natural stones may be characterized by dry seams and pits that are often filled. The filling can work its way out and it may be necessary to refill these voids as part of a normal maintenance procedure. All natural stone products should be sealed with a penetrating sealer. Color: Trevi Noce Brown.